Obituary Print Beverly Ann Conway (1943 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL - Beverly Ann Conway, 76, of White Hall, and formerly of Roodhouse, died early Saturday morning, April 6, 2019 at the White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



She was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Harry and Iva Dixon Wease. She married William "Henry" Conway on Sept. 15, 1960, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death, Aug. 23, 2008.



Beverly is survived by two daughters, Shelley Lawson of Roodhouse and Tracy (husband, Vance) Dirksmeyer of White Hall; one son, Mark (wife, Cherie) Conway of White Hall; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry Wease of Roodhouse. She was preceded in death by four siblings, Vera Dawdy, Gene Wease, Myron Don Wease and Adrian Wease.



Beverly worked at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville for 37 years until retirement. She enjoyed shopping and traveling to Branson or the mountains in Jackson Hole, WY. She enjoyed eating morel mushrooms and squirrel. More than anything she loved her family and spending time with her grandkids.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, with burial at the White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

