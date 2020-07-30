Olive Maxine Ore Rigg, 87, of Jacksonville died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

She was born April 27, 1933, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Carl and Eva (Rentschler) Ore. She married William Gene Rigg on July 26, 1952, at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

She was survived by her husband, who passed away the next day, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, their 68th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her two children, Clifford William (Delene) Rigg and Debra Lynn Rigg (Steve) Anderson; three grandchildren, Jackie Diane (Clarence) Wilson, Christopher William (Christina) Rigg and Alexis Jordan K. Anderson; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Jane Bender. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Ore and William Ore (surviving spouse, Agatha Ore of Elmhurst).

Mrs. Rigg was a 1951 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She worked for the Elgin and the Champaign Courier News, and then worked as an operating clerk for Illinois Power for more than 20 years. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Maxine enjoyed cooking, sewing and painting, and made her family her highest priority.

William Gene Rigg, 90, of Jacksonville died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born on June 29, 1930, in Lynnville, the son of Fred and Ruby (Mawson) Rigg. He married Olive Maxine Ore on July 26, 1952, at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville.

He is survived by his two children, Clifford William (Delene) Rigg and Debra Lynn Rigg (Steve) Anderson; three grandchildren, Jackie Diane (Clarence) Wilson, Christopher William (Christina) Rigg, Alexis Jordan K. Anderson; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death — by one day — by his beloved wife, Olive Maxine (Ore) Rigg; three sisters and one brother, Hazel Wagner, Aileen Blackwell, Irene Martin and Hobart F. Rigg (surviving spouse, Phyllis Franseen of Charleston).

Mr. Rigg was a 1948 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955, and in the Air Force Reserve until 1959. He worked as a residential builder locally for more than 25 years and built his first house for his family at the age of 26. Bill enjoyed horses, owned horses growing up and often attended horse shows. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Bill and Maxine met while attending Jacksonville High School and attended the senior prom together. The couple was united in marriage during an evening candlelight wedding ceremony at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville on July 26, 1952. Both remained members of First Baptist Church.

A graveside service for William and Maxine Rigg will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville, with Pastor Patrick Embley of First Baptist Church officiating. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church of Jacksonville. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home of Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.