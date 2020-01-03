Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill Leischner. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Trinity Lutheran Church Arenzville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Leischner, 71, of Arenzville went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, while surrounded by his family.



He was born on Aug. 15, 1948, the son of John and Clara (Boehs) Leischner. Bill married Donna Thompson on April 14, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville.



Bill is survived by his wife, Donna of Arenzville; two sons, Mark (Sherry) of Springfield and Matt (Julia) of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Alexandra (Ian), Chloe (Larry), Kelsey, Lauren and Luke; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles (Judy) of Versailles and Edward (Cheryl) of Arenzville; three sisters, Carol (A. John) Pearson of Lindsborg, Kansas, Arlene Colclasure of Arenzville and Linda (Jim) Six of Ainsworth, Iowa; a sister-in law, Sharon Thompson Braner (Dennis) of Dallas, Texas; and nieces and nephews.



Bill was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and John (wife, Patricia); a brother-in law, Bill Colclasure; and his parents.



Bill was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, where he served in several positions including president of the congregation. He was a farmer, a former superintendent of environmental systems for Cargill Meat Solutions and a consultant to Midwest Bio-Systems.



Bill dearly loved his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren, cherishing each one as a blessing. For years he looked forward to the tractor-pulling season with the family. He lived every day following Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He exhibited kindness and compassion toward everyone as "angels unaware."



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church's decorating fund or Lutheran High School. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 3, 2020

