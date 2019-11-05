Bill Lowder, 76, of Waverly died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2019, in Waverly.
He was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Lowder, son of the late Everett William and Esther Pauline Lovelace Lowder.
Surviving are his children, Denise Lowder of Pueblo, Colorado, and Devin Everett Lowder of Seattle, Washington; three grandchildren, Hannah, Natalie and Skye; two sisters, Shirley Wasilewski of Athens and Eilene Kruse of Pleasant Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Peanut Lowder, Wayne Lowder, Bob Lowder and Dale Lowder.
Bill was sales manager for Food Products in Denver, Colorado, for 35 years before his retirement. He loved photography and studying the Bible. He attended Franklin Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Franklin Baptist Church in Franklin. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin Baptist Church, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 5, 2019