WHITE HALL — Billie Cheryl Smith, 75, of White Hall passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born June 16, 1944, in Carrollton, the daughter of Tom and Eloise Fraser Haverfield.

She is survived by a son, Dale (Sarah) Chapman of Roodhouse; a daughter, Pamela Chapman of Springfield; a stepdaughter, Carol Hawkins of Jacksonville; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joy Camden of Carrollton and Joyce Camden of Bethalto; a brother, Garold Haverfield of Godfrey; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Smith; a daughter, Tracy Lin Sweeten; and a brother, Gene Haverfield.

Billie worked for 23 years as a dispatcher for White Hall Police Department, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed cookouts, flower gardens, visiting with friends on the computer, and country music. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family c/o Dale Chapman. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.