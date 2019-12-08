Billie Eugene Lomelino, 72, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab surrounded by his loved ones. He was born, Aug. 30, 1947, the son of Carl and Bertha Tribble Lomelino. He married Judy Smith, formerly of Concord, Dec. 1968, they later divorced. He then married Elaine Lomelino, June 2006, they later divorced.
Surviving are children; Tim Lomelino of Zephyrhills, FL, Kevin Lomelino and Kristen Lomelino both of Winchester; grandchildren, Brittany Foster of Jacksonville, William and Carter Lomelino, Katelyn Chavez, Noah Love all of Winchester, Katie Lomelino DiCecco of GA and Dominic and Sophia Lomelino both of Zephyrhills, FL and siblings, Kenny (Yvonne) Lomelino and Debbie (Buzzy) Ratliff. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry, Mike and John Lomelino.
Bill worked at Oscar Meyer for 12 years and was a bus driver for the Winchester School District for 13 years. He also worked for the Scott Co. Counseling of Aging for numerous years. Bill was part of the Winchester Bowl's bowling league for 5 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, card playing and trips to Las Vegas. Bill had a great sense of humor and family meant everything to him.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 8, 2019