COLUMBIA, Mo. — Billy Burke McGlasson, 95, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, April 15, 2019, at Colony Pointe Senior Living in Columbia.



A Masonic service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Community United Methodist Church in Columbia. A funeral will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Another service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 107 E. Cross St., in Winchester, Illinois, with burial with full military honors to follow at Bowers Cemetery in Alsey, Illinios.



Billy was born in Alsey, Illinois, on May 23, 1923, the son of the late Jess McGlasson and Edith Hoots McGlasson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during



Billy leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his siblings, Ronald, Paul, Pauline, Boyd and Betty; a daughter, Julie Gay McGlasson; and a niece, Melissa McGlasson.



World War II . On Oct. 10, 1947, he was united in marriage to Wanda Marine McGlasson, who preceded him in passing. Living in Columbia most of his life, Billy worked in construction, first with McGlasson Brothers Construction Co., which he owned with his brothers, and then as a union carpenter. He built the sundial and other stone pieces at Shelter Gardens, the Firestone Baars Chapel on the Stephens College campus, the Parkade Plaza, several buildings on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus, and numerous other buildings throughout central Missouri. He was a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, being initiated at George Washington Lodge #9 in St. Louis on April 11, 1955, and was made a Master Mason in June 1955. Billy enjoyed music and, in his younger years, sang with his three brothers. He and Wanda belonged to the Saturday Nighters dance club for many years, dancing to the sounds of Big Band and swing music. He was an ardent supporter of Mizzou football and basketball, traveling to away games as far away as Hawaii to cheer them on. He also was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

