BILLY D. RUYLE

Billy D. Ruyle, 81, of Waverly died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Nov. 11, 1937, in Eldred, the son of Walter Henry and Ann Brannan Ruyle. He married Gertie Stewart on Feb. 16, 1957, at the United Methodist Parsonage in Carrollton, and she survives.

Billy is also survived by his children, Gregory Ruyle and Jerry Lee (Pam) Ruyle, both of Roodhouse, William Joseph (Cynthia) Ruyle of Staten Island, New York, and Tracy (deceased husband, Chip) Mills of Springfield; 10 grandchildren, Ammie (Chad) Stringer of Carrollton, Brook Reno of White Hall, Wesley Adam (Melissa) Ruyle of Roodhouse, Kelly Jo (Josh) Forsting of Patterson, Morgan Whitney of Greenwood, Indiana, Caleb Ruyle of Roodhouse, Jacob Mills of Jacksonville, Andrew (Liz) Mills of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Trisha Ruyle of Eureka, Missouri, and Adam Ruyle of Staten Island, New York; and 10 great- grandchildren, and another due to arrive soon. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Jean Portwood and Nancy Smith, and two brothers, Leon Ruyle and Ronnie Ruyle.

Billy drove a truck for AC Humko in Jacksonville for over 27 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waverly. He was proud to have received a kidney transplant in 2012 at the age of 74. Billy loved his dog, Josie, riding horses, having coffee with his friends in Waverly, and handing out free advice.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Waverly. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pine Tree Cemetery near Patterson. Memorials are suggested to . Neece Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.