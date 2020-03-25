WINCHESTER — Billy Darrell Brockhouse, 76, of Winchester — known to many as "Billy Joe" or simply "Coach" — passed away early Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, in Winchester.

He was born July 27, 1943, in Winchester, the son of the late William August and Madelyn Mae Pile Brockhouse. He married Denise Rae McConathy of Roodhouse and together they had two children, Jeffery Scott and Jayme Rae. Billy was a 1961 graduate of Winchester High School and 1967 graduate of Western Illinois University, where he was a standout athlete who was inducted in 1993 into the WIU Hall of Fame. He played four years in the Canadian Football League. He also was a teacher and coach, his career taking him to New Mexico State, the University of Florida, Texarkana, Texas, Carrollton High School, North Greene High School, Alton High and Edwardsville High. He also taught in the Illinois Corrections Department in Mount Sterling, worked as a juvenile probation officer and was head of security for Busch Stadium Concessions for 17 years. He was of the Lutheran faith. Even though he was more recognized as a coach, teaching — seeing the potential in a student and getting their very best from them — was his greatest joy.

Surviving are his daughter, Jayme Rae Yates of Franklin, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Abbey Rae Hentrich and Saddler Bryant Yates; siblings, Linda Swartz, Dick Brockhouse, Larry Lee Brockhouse, Michael Keith Brockhouse, Sandra Kay (Don) Hankins and Donald Roy Brockhouse, all of Winchester; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his infant son, Jeffery Scott Brockhouse; a sister, Barbara Lawson (surviving husband, Fred of Jacksonville); and brothers, Russell Brockhouse, Rex Brockhouse and Jerry Dean Brockhouse (surviving wife, Tina of Jacksonville).

Because of the current requirements for public events, a private funeral will be Friday, March 27, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Scott County Nursing Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.