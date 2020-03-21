Billy Kinsey, 90, of Arenzville died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 19, 1929, near Rushville, the son of Johnie Franklin and Verena Margaret Dodds Kinsey. Billy married Ruth Elizabeth Dahman on Dec. 10, 1950, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church near Arenzville, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 2016.

Billy is survived by four children, Roger (Joan) Kinsey of Lincoln, Nebraska, Carl (Lanette) Kinsey of Meredosia, Sharon (the late Bob) Burger of Jacksonville and Donald (Sally) Kinsey of Arenzville; eight grandchildren, Andrew (Nadia) Burger, Amy Burger, Kayla (Ryan) Linne, Chris (Peggy) Kinsey, Sarah Kinsey, Joanna (Jeremy Sullivan) Kinsey, Ashton Kinsey and Alena Kinsey; and six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Benjamin, Violet, Erin, Lou Anne and JoElle.

Billy was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

Billy had farmed near Arenzville since 1956. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Germany, and attended Rushville United Methodist Church. Billy had a lifelong love of aviation that began as a young man with model airplanes. He was a private pilot for many years and built and rebuilt no fewer than six airplanes. He was proud to have given countless first-time airplane rides, including one to a 90-year-old lady who had never flown before. He loved polka dancing with Ruth and for 30 years the two of them traveled to Hawaii for a month during the winter. Billy once said the prettiest thing he ever saw was Ruth the first time he laid eyes on her.

Because of the current pandemic, a private service will be held with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. The service will be streamed live online at 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, on Billy's tribute wall at airsman-hires.com. Guests also may sign a virtual registry at the same website or sign the registry in person anytime during the next week at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Arenzville Fire Department or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice.