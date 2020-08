MOUNT STERLING — BILLY RAY INGRAM, 56, of Mount Sterling died July 30 in Schuyler County. Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8 in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Billy's services will be streaming live on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in the Hersman Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.