CARROLLTON — Blanche E. Ruyle, 95, of Carrollton died at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

Born in Carrollton on Aug. 11, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Lee V. and Ada (Garrison) Walker of Berdan.

She married Raymond K. Goodman on Sept. 5, 1942. He was killed April 1, 1945, during the World War II invasion of Okinawa. She later married William A. "Billy" Ruyle on July 3, 1948, in Bowling Green, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2008. Surviving are her son, Vernon R. (wife, Carolyn) Goodman of Roodhouse; three grandchildren, Tracy (Lige) Daley of Carlinville, Jeannie Schulze of Springfield and Kelly (companion, Chris Smith) Goodman of Patterson; great-grandchildren, Kelsey (Jarrett) Norris, Abby (Michael Heffner) Schulze and Jonathan Schulze; and three great-great-grandchildren, Mattie, Lakin and Claire Norris.

Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a sister, Leona (and her dear husband, Leroy) Vandergriff; a grandson, Matthew Weyen; and lots of friends.

She was a graduate of White Hall High School, worked at Western Cartridge Co. during the war and later at Jerseyville Shoe Factory, and became a seamstress. Blanche loved to travel and spent many years in Florida during the winters. She played golf and cards with all of her buddies and, if a band was playing, she and Billy were dancing. She was teased that Billy and she had danced around the world.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Carrollton City Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials may be made to Carrollton Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be mailed to Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.