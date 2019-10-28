Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Memorial service 6:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Mansell, Sr., 57, of Jacksonville, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.



He was born Nov. 17, 1961, in Hinsdale, the son of Richard Thomas and Rosealie Bilek Mansell. He married Kathy Robson on April 14, 1984, in Jacksonville, and she survives.



He is also survived by two children, Bobby (Samantha) Mansell and Angela (Alex) Workman, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; six grandchildren, Isabella Workman, Tanner Workman, Colton Workman, Jaylyn Mansell, Riley Mansell and Corbyn Mansell; his mother, Rosealie of Bourbonnais; three brothers, Richard (Laurie) Mansell of Joliet, Ken (Kathy) Mansell of Jacksonville and Mike (Michelle) Mansell of Round Lake; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Pamela Mansell in infancy.



Mr. Mansell was a 1981 graduate of Illinois School for the Deaf and then attended Waubonsee Community College and graduated with a certificate in welding. He worked for Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville for 33 years. He also attended Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. Bob was a member of the Sports Hall of Fame as a wrestler at Illinois School for the Deaf and had been a competitor at the Deaf Olympics in Germany. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids, especially making cookies with them. He also enjoyed watching Chicago Bears games with his kids. He enjoyed camping and just spending time with his family.



A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 4:30-6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Home Hospice.

