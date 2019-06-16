Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Bob Meek, born 11/24/48, died early on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Bob made the most of the moment, taking the opportunity to finally have the last word in a discussion with Trina, his wife of 51 years.



Bob's family and his love for them was the most important aspect of his life: wife, Trina; children, Kristen and Tom DeWitt, Aaron and Heather Meek and Sean and Deea Meek; grandchildren, Hannah DeWitt, Conner and Red Meek, Fisher DeWitt, Gavin Meek, Rylie Meek, Ian Meek and Finn Meek; brother and wife, Jim and Lorrie Meek.



For the past 40 years Bob and Trina were partners in and co-owners of Meek & Co. Computer Consultants. Bob loved helping his clients, solving problems, and coaxing computers to behave. He was seldom seen without a hat on his head or a geek stick around his neck.



If you would like to honor Bob with a donation to a good cause, please consider RedBirdCrossfit (Bob Freesen YMCA), WUIS/NPR-Illinois Public Radio, PAWS animal rescue, and Morgan County Animal Control.



Bob was infamous for his totally illegible handwriting, which even he could not read. If he left instructions for writing his obituary we haven't been able to decipher them, so we hope that what we have written would have made him smile.



A private family gathering has been held to celebrate Bob's life and all he gave to us. At a later date the family will gather privately to install Bob's ashes on the fireplace mantle.



Memories and messages may be shared at Bob Meek, born 11/24/48, died early on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Bob made the most of the moment, taking the opportunity to finally have the last word in a discussion with Trina, his wife of 51 years.Bob's family and his love for them was the most important aspect of his life: wife, Trina; children, Kristen and Tom DeWitt, Aaron and Heather Meek and Sean and Deea Meek; grandchildren, Hannah DeWitt, Conner and Red Meek, Fisher DeWitt, Gavin Meek, Rylie Meek, Ian Meek and Finn Meek; brother and wife, Jim and Lorrie Meek.For the past 40 years Bob and Trina were partners in and co-owners of Meek & Co. Computer Consultants. Bob loved helping his clients, solving problems, and coaxing computers to behave. He was seldom seen without a hat on his head or a geek stick around his neck.If you would like to honor Bob with a donation to a good cause, please consider RedBirdCrossfit (Bob Freesen YMCA), WUIS/NPR-Illinois Public Radio, PAWS animal rescue, and Morgan County Animal Control.Bob was infamous for his totally illegible handwriting, which even he could not read. If he left instructions for writing his obituary we haven't been able to decipher them, so we hope that what we have written would have made him smile.A private family gathering has been held to celebrate Bob's life and all he gave to us. At a later date the family will gather privately to install Bob's ashes on the fireplace mantle.Memories and messages may be shared at buchanancody.com. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close