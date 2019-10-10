Bobby Dean Dickman, 90, of Meredosia died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born June 10, 1929, in Meredosia, the son of Harry and Vera McDannald Dickman. He married Mary Lou Woods on Sept. 10, 1946, in Virginia and she preceded him in death on Aug. 12, 2005.
He is survived by one daughter, Diane (Danny Sr.) Ahern of Springfield; one granddaughter, Leslie (Len) Wiese of Versailles; two grandsons, Bayley and Hayden Wiese, both of Versailles; one brother, Ted Dickman of Columbia, Missouri; one sister, Joyce Toland of Rushville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Ray Dickman, Wayne Dickman (surviving wife, Erna Lee of Springfield), Royce Dickman and Carl Dickman; and Bobby's furry friends, his pets Benjamin, Spike, Little John and CB.
Mr. Dickman was a member of Laborer's Local #477. He worked for Caldwell Engineering in Jacksonville for 31 years, retiring in 1993.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Rescue Squad or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 10, 2019