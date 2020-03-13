WINCHESTER — Bobby Gene Berry, 91, born Dec. 3, 1928, in Exeter, died March 11, 2020.

Bobby "Mick" was the second of four children of Roy and Marie Thorne Berry. He married Irma Dean Mueller and they had five children.

Surviving are his wife, Irma Dean Berry of Bluffs; children, Danny Berry of Bluffs, Katherine (Kevin) Harrington of Jacksonville, Robin (Tammy) Berry of Bluffs, Patricia (Jim) Phelps of Jacksonville and Paulette (Ronald) Staake of Meredosia; 10 grandchildren, Kimberly (Matthew) Parker, Kyle Berry, Trisha Sayre, Kristofer Harrington, Julia Phelps, Dylan (Heather) Phelps, Caroline Sturgeon, Shanna Smith, Shawn Berry and Michelle (Matthew) Holmes; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Baulos of Springfield. He was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Berry; and a sister, Patricia Patterson.

Bobby enjoyed his life and loved his family. He could entertain his family with stories about his life growing up with all the "characters" from his family and friends (and Boots, his dog) in Exeter. He was a good source of how it was to be a teenager during World War II. Dad never knew a stranger and enjoyed talking to new people. He was, as his grandson said, a "genuinely funny person, who had admirable ability to take one day at a time." Dad loved to sing and dance. He would sing as he fed the animals on the farm. He was singing "You are My Sunshine" to the folks dining with him during his short stay at the nursing home. Dad attributed finding the "love of his life, Irma" to his ability to dance. Dad always made us feel like he really enjoyed our company. He often called us girls, "sugarbabe" and greeted the guys with "Hello, young man" and a strong handshake. He made us feel special. He was supportive and saw the best in all of us.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester with interment at Gillham Cemetery, outside Winchester. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials are suggested to St. Mark's Catholic Church or Elara Care Hospice. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.