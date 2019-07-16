Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 (217)-458-2424 Graveside service 10:00 AM Chandlerville Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

CHANDLERVILLE — Bobette Vaughn, 82, of Chandlerville passed away at 5 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home.



She was born June 18, 1937, in Chandlerville to Robert and Faye (Fulton) Dearing. She married Roland Vaughn in 1956 at Chandlerville Christian Church. He preceded her in death in 2000.



Mrs. Vaughn is survived by one son, Matt (Diana) Vaughn of Chandlerville; two granddaughters, Kyla (Cole) Whitehead and Kallie (Daniel) Edge; five great-grandchildren, Carter, Brody, Kate, Adelyn and Ember; and several nieces and nephews, including special nieces Julie Potts and Melanie Taylor and special nephew Kim K. Kirchner. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother; two sisters, LuAnn Kirchner and Betty Jo Thomas; and two grandchildren, Caleb Vaughn and Kelsey Vaughn.



Mrs. Vaughn was a member of Chandlerville Christian Church. She worked for Franklin Life for three years. She later was head cook at Chandlerville schools for 10 years and worked for Mobil Chemical for 10½ years, which she left to work on the family farm. She also worked for Ideal Industries in Petersburg before retirement. She was known for her pie baking and had cooked in many local restaurants, including Tay's Place, Virginia Inn and Crock Pot.



Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Chandlerville Cemetery. Brian Eilers will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chandlerville Christian Church, Nate's Park or Cass-Schuyler Hospice.

