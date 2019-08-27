Bonita R. "Bonnie" Camacho, 62, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and formerly of Jacksonville died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
She was born April 1, 1957, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Russell Louis and Louise Eleanor Ford Stevens.
She is survived by one son, Luke Charles Kalen of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Rickey Nelson Stevens and Robyn Lawrence Stevens.
Bonnie worked for many years at Capitol Records in Jacksonville and later for Atlanta (Georgia) Gas Light Co. She was a member of Oakland Road Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Her father served in the Army Air Force Exchange Service, so she grew up traveling the world. She was a true hippie and a free spirit. She loved and respected everybody and treated everyone like family. Even when things were not going her way, she always kept a smile on her face. Bonnie was especially close to her son, Kalen, who meant the world to her.
A graveside memorial service will be hosted by the family at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 27, 2019