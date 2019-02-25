Obituary Print Bonnie A. Grafton (1919 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

LITTLETON - Bonnie A. Grafton, 99, of rural Littleton, passed away 12:45 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at Wesley Village Health Care in Macomb.



She was born on March 21, 1919, a daughter of the late William & Myrtle Goodwin Eskew. She married William Franklin Grafton on February 16, 1939 in Hannibal, MO. He preceded her in death on December 23, 2004. She is survived by (2) sons, Gene L. Grafton & wife Judy, Kevin A. Grafton & wife Tammy all of rural Rushville, (5) grandchildren, Michael Grafton & wife Rhonda, Cynthia Dotzert & husband Steve, Marcie Mitchell & husband Dan, Jason Grafton & wife Lorin, Melissa Grafton & fiancé Roy Atwater, (10) great grandchildren, Ethan, Caleb, Lindsey & Amanda Grafton, Abigail & Matthew Mitchell, Drake Dotzert & wife Ashley, Kent, Kash & Kassidy Grafton, (4) great-great grandchildren, Avery, Emma, Liam & Ella, (1) sister, Helen Mayfield of Jacksonville, IL and two nieces. She was preceded in death by (1) nephew.



Bonnie was a graduate of Brown County High School in Mt. Sterling. She was a farm wife, homemaker & world traveler. She was a member of the Littleton United Methodist Church, the Order of Eastern Star and the Schuyler-Brown Home Extension. She volunteered at the Schuyler Jail Museum & Genealogical Center. She enjoyed making lap quilts for nursing home residents. She loved hosting family dinners, family reunions and traveling. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Worthington Funeral Home with Mr. David Haney officiating. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Wesley Village or MDH Hospice.

