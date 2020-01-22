Guest Book View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Bonnie B. Strowmatt of White Hall passed away peacefully,with her beloved sons by her side, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.



She was born March 11, 1943, the daughter of Glen and Lillie (Coates) Seely of Hillview. She married Donald Gene Strowmatt on Oct. 18, 1970, at Hillview Baptist Church, and he survives.



Also surviving are two sons, Michael Shane Strowmatt (wife, Schyler) of Fairbury and John Seely Strowmatt (companion, Lisa Neff) of White Hall; two grandsons, Dalton and Shane Strowmatt of Fairbury; two sisters, Becky Jane Cotter of Hillview and Penny Jo Cox of White Hall; and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Betty Olmscheid, Glenna Killebrew and infant Peggy Ellen; and a niece, Kathy Jo Killebrew.



Bonnie attended her first eight years of school in Hillview and graduated from White Hall High School in 1961. Bonnie graduated with honors from Passavant Memorial Area Hospital School of Nursing in 1964. During her junior year, she received the Lady of the Lamp Award, an honor presented by the senior class to the junior-year student who best exemplified characteristics necessary for success in the nursing field. Bonnie practiced in a variety of nursing positions over her 40-plus-years career, spending most of that time as a registered nurse on the surgical floor at Passavant. She was known as a devoted nurse who always went that "extra mile," so much that people asked to be under her care when in the hospital. She was very conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, respect and compassion. Nursing was Bonnie's lifelong calling; she not only helped patients at work but also cared for others when she wasn't on the clock.



Bonnie loved music and was an accomplished organist and pianist, playing at weddings and funerals. She liked fast cars and shopping. She had a knack for remembering important dates and enjoyed sending cards. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church and Royal Neighbors of America Chapter 9099.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hillview Baptist Church or Boys Town in Boys Town, Nebraska. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 22, 2020

