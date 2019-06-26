CARROLLTON — Bonnie K. Ballard, 70, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home.
Born in Carrollton on June 19, 1949, she was the daughter of Mildred (Hagen) and the late Edward Kadell.
She married Larry Joe Ballard on Nov. 18, 1967, in Jerseyville, and he survives. Also surviving, aside from her mother and husband, are her children, Lance (wife, Aimee) Ballard of Champaign and Kelsey (husband, Dave) Kirgan of Glen Carbon; and six grandchildren, Jason, Kaitlynn, Tom and Zachary Ballard, and Jack and Brett Kirgan.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father and an infant daughter, Angela.
Bonnie worked as an administrative assistant for the Illinois Department of Human Services. She loved making baskets, reading, gardening and being with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Greenfield.
A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Greenfield. Memorial visitation at the church will be from 8:30 a.m. Friday until Mass is celebrated. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Building Fund, OSF Hospice or Boyd Healthcare. Airsman-Hires Funeral in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 26, 2019