WINCHESTER — Bonnie Kay Jefferson, 78, of rural Alsey went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She passed away at home.



Mrs. Jefferson was born Dec. 4, 1940, at home, the daughter of Harvey and Priscilla Jane (McEvers) Andres. Her parents told her that when she was born there was a black snake under her bed.



She married Thomas Rogers Jefferson on Jan. 24, 1959, at Primitive Baptist Church in Winchester; he survives. She also is survived by one son and three daughters, Mike (Tammy) Jefferson of Munford, Tennessee, Chris Fritschle of Lebanon, Oregon, Teresa (Kevin) Wade of Cabot, Arkansas, and Susie (Robin) Haynes of rural Alsey; eight grandchildren, Amy (John) Branch, Alissa (Jacob) Stark, John Fritschle, Thomas (Ashley) Wade, Aaron Wade, Nigel (Ashlee) Haynes, Teri (Michael) Brantley and Jacob Haynes; 12 great-grandchildren, Colton and Grayson Branch, Ethan, Logan and Jackson Stark, Isaac and Fox Wade, Ethan Haynes, and Maddy, Raelyn, Ella and Wesson Brantley.



Mrs. Jefferson was preceded in death by her sister, Neva Jane, who died at birth; her parents; and her beloved brother, Harvey Dean Andres (Jo Ann).



She was a 1958 graduate of Bluffs High School. After marriage she became a dutiful homemaker, loving wife and mother. In 1974 the family moved from rural Winchester to rural Alsey in Scott County and she took up the responsibilities associated with being a farmer's wife. She dearly loved farming right beside her husband. The only farm equipment she was not allowed to operate was the combine. She loved working with all the livestock, including cows, pigs, chickens and a few sheep for a couple of years. In her early years, she made sure her family was very self-sufficient many summers by butchering chickens, which her son somehow always seemed not to have to be a part of. She also would can whatever from the garden could be canned, often boasting of the fact that the summer she was pregnant with their youngest child she canned 600 quarts of vegetables and only gained 2 pounds. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing many of the girls' clothes when they were younger. She loved to crochet and do needlepoint and she loved her houseplants and flower gardens. Most of all, she loved her husband and family. It was rare to see Bonnie without Rogers or Rogers without Bonnie. She never missed one of her kids' school functions, loved to bake cookies or cupcakes for birthday parties at school and would do whatever she could to help with school activities. She so delighted in the news of becoming a grandmother and great-grandmother and was never happier than when her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were in her presence. She loved to babysit for her grandchildren as much as possible and loved being a part of their lives.



Mrs. Jefferson was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she fulfilled such positions as youth leader, choir leader, deacon's wife, secretary and treasurer until her failing eyesight prevented her from continuing. She loved God and had many, many family and friends who will dearly miss her but find great comfort in knowing she no longer is suffering and is at peace in Heaven.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Bowers Cemetery near Alsey. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 30, 2019, at the funeral home, where the family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church or Winchester EMS.

