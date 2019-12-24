Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie L. (Vedder) Orris. View Sign Service Information Daws Family Funeral Home, Murrayville 101 South McDonald Murrayville , IL 62668 (217)-243-0444 Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie L. Orris, 89, of Nortonville passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Oct. 14, 1930, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Frank and Lula Caldwell Vedder. She married Billy Orris on July 15, 1950. He preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 2008.



Surviving are her children, Billy (Janet) Orris of Nortonville and Julie (Mike) Esper of Glenarm; grandchildren, Shannon (Darin) Cole, Emily Orris, Luke Orris, Abby (Cory) Hudson, Mallory Esper, Ryan Esper and Jessica (Andrew) Neuhaus; great-grandchildren, Kailya and Kobe Cole, Grant and Harper Hudson, and Josie and Emma Orris; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Vedder. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joe and Bill Vedder; and sisters, Georgia Wilson and Francis Jackson.



Bonnie was a member of Youngblood Baptist Church in Nortonville and served several years as Sunday school secretary. She was a member of W.M.U. at church, Nortonville Woman's Club, and VFW 1379 in Jacksonville, and past president of Morgan County Woman's Club. Bonnie attended grade school in Nortonville and graduated high school in 1948 in Franklin.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Youngblood Baptist Church with interment at Youngblood Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to Youngblood Baptist Church or Youngblood Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Murrayville is in charge of arrangements.

