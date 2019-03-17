Obituary Print Bonnie Lee Meado (1932 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

ALEXANDER - Bonnie Lee Meado, 87, of Alexander, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born March 3, 1932, in Alexander, the daughter of Harold E. and Olga Louise Rodenberg Cockin. Bonnie married Lester Meado on April 9, 1952, in Alexander, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2019.



Bonnie is survived by four children, Catherine "Cathy" Meado and Jay (Renee) Meado, both of Alexander, Louise (Jack) Coultas of Pleasant Hill, and Eddie (Cathy) Meado of Pearland, Texas; and 11 grandchildren, Josh, Jacob, and Justin Meado, Julia Baker, Andrea, Jill, and Nick Meado, Dawn Chaudoin, Leslee, John and Lacy Coultas; and eight great-grandchildren, Alaina, Mason, Leah, Bentley, McKenna, Daniel, Michael and Brenton. She is also survived by one sister, Phyllis Jean Kirkland of Conroe, Texas; and several nieces. She was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Meado; and one brother, George "Buster" Wm. Cockin, Jr.



Bonnie was a devoted mother, homemaker and farmwife. She enjoyed living her life on the family farm near Alexander where she worked alongside her husband, Lester, completing the daily tasks. She was a great cook, a woman of strong faith, and one who never complained or said a cross word. She was a member of the Alexander Women's Club and the Alexander Businessman's Club. She was a longtime member of the Alexander United Methodist Church and more recently a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.



A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12 Noon until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

