SPRINGFIELD — Bonnie Louise Hovasse Arrigo, 73, of Springfield died at 6:40 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.
She was born on July 8, 1946, in Orange County, California, the daughter of Harold and Edith Jean Tinsley Hovasse.
Bonnie graduated in 1964 from Oak Lawn High School. She lived in Chicago suburbs until 2000, when she relocated to Springfield. Bonnie was a member of St. Paul Cathedral in Springfield. In her spare time, she enjoyed working with Meals on Wheels, sewing, crafting, reading and baking.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Arrigo of Springfield and Terri Cooper of Columbus, Ohio; a brother, Lee (Lori) Hovasse of Jacksonville; a niece, Kimberly Hovasse; and nephews, Mark (Michelle) and Neal (Teresa) Hovasse.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 815 S. Second St., Springfield. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Private burial will be in Jacksonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 815 S. Second St., Springfield, IL 62704.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 26, 2019