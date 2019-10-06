Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Nell (Bartlow) Vaughn. View Sign Service Information Wood Funeral Home 900 West Wilson Rushville , IL 62681 (217)-322-3311 Send Flowers Obituary

RUSHVILLE - Bonnie Nell (Bartlow) Vaughn, 87, of rural Rushville, went to be with her Lord and Savior in her new home in Heaven, at 5:38 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born on Dec. 5, 1931, on the Bartlow farm near Rushville, the daughter of Norris and Alice (Burnside) Bartlow. She married Keith Vaughn on Aug. 22, 1953, at the Rushville Free Methodist Church, and he survives.



Also surviving are three children, Brenda Boyd and husband, Craig of Jacksonville, Jim Vaughn and wife, Nancy and Linda Arnold and husband, Mike, all of Tucson, Arizona; four grandchildren, Jennifer Christie and husband, Jonathan of Lake Balboa, California, Kevin Arnold of Tucson, Airzona, Emily Albaugh and husband, Travis of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Aaron Vaughn and wife, Melissa of Moses Lake, Washington; one great-grandson, Neil James Christie; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Byron Bartlow (surviving wife. Shirley of Rushville); and one sister, Norma Chute and her husband, Vernon.



Bonnie attended Tullus and Parrott one-room schools and graduated from Rushville High School in 1949. She attended Greenville College for two years and worked at the USDA office in Rushville. During her years as a farmer's wife near Camden, she drove the tractor and combine, hauled grain, tended a large garden, feed the various farm animals, and hosted many family gatherings. She helped process hundreds of turkeys that were delivered to families in a three-county area for the holidays.



She was instrumental in creating the Camden School Community Club, was a member of the Schuyler Home Extension and helped with her children's 4-H Clubs and projects. She and her family operated Vaughn's Fresh Air Vacation Farm, a farm people visited from all over the world to experience life on a farm. She impressed family with her painting class projects. She enjoyed camping and extensive travel throughout the United States and World. She enjoyed wintering in warm Tucson and spending time with her grandchildren.



She was an active and devoted member of the Rushville Free Methodist Church, especially the children's ministries. She supported many missions, including traveling to the Dominican Republic. Bonnie was committed to leading children to Christ through numerous organizations, including Bible Memory Association. The Rushville Family Camp held a special place in her heart. It was where she gave her life to Christ at a young age. She and Keith gave their time and treasure to expand the camp facilities and ensure its continuing mission.



As a Christian, Bonnie was a prayer warrior. She loved reading the Bible, and sharing the Gospel of Christ with others, hoping they would accept Jesus as their Savior and be ready for Heaven. She often commented, "Eternity's too long, to get it wrong." She was a cherished wife, a wonderful mother, adored by her grandchildren, loved by many and friendly to everyone. She lived the priority life of JOY…Jesus, Others, You.



Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Free Methodist Church in Rushville, with Reverends Craig Coulter (of Tucson) and David Ball officiating. Interment will follow in the Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Memorials are suggested to the Rushville Family Camp.

