Bonny J. Edlen
1949 - 2020
Bonny J. Edlen, 71, of Bluffs passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 16, 1949, in Naples, the daughter of Robert W. and Marjorie I. Albers Bangert. She married Raymond W. Carter and he preceded her in death. She married Max L. Edlen on Oct. 16, 1989, in Bluffs.

Surviving are her husband, Max of Bluffs; her daughter, Becky Carter Naccarato of Winchester; a stepson, John (Penny) Edlen of Bluffs, her stepdaughter-in-law, Diane Edlen of Columbia, Missouri; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Tony (Sandy) Bangert of Bluffs; and a sister-in-law, Martha Bangert of Baldwin, Missouri. She was preceded in death by a stepson, Steve Edlen; and two brothers, Gary and Daryl Bangert.

Bonny was a heavy equipment operator for several years with Operating Engineers Local 965. She also worked for many years at ADM in Naples. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluffs. Bonny enjoyed gospel and country music, attending Bible studies at various churches and, in her younger years, horseback riding. Family was her greatest joy.

A private family service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bluffs. A public visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with family meeting friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia-Bluffs Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-0444
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
super super lady. Married to s super man this was a shocker may peace be with u all HOSS GARRETT
Kenny Garrett
Friend
