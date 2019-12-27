WHITE HALL — Boris Lyman, 91, of White Hall passed away at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born July 3, 1928, in White Hall, the son of Otto and Etta Greenberg Lyman. He married Miriam Engel on Aug. 7, 1966, and they later divorced.
He is survived by two stepsons, Todd (Judy) Engel of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Eric Engel of St. Louis, Missouri; a stepdaughter; a stepgranddaughter, Courtney Whitacre of St. Louis; a niece, Rebecca Cox (companion, Jim Wells) of White Hall; a nephew, Stephen Schuman of Godfrey; a great-niece, Risha Cox; a great-nephew, Joseph Schuman; and a great-great-niece, Illyania Rocha. He was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Lyman; and a sister, Shirley Schuman.
Boris served in the United States Army from January 1951 to October 1952, stationed in Korea as a staff sergeant. Boris and Harold operated B & H Furniture in White Hall from 1954 until he retired in 2007. He enjoyed collecting antiques, going go Scotty's daily for coffee and visiting with friends, antique auctions and shows. When he was younger he loved to travel to Europe and Mexico. He was a lifelong member of White Hall Masonic Lodge #80 and White Hall V.F.W. Post 7684.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to White Hall Masonic Lodge #80 or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 27, 2019