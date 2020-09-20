1/1
Braedyn Michael Hocking
2003 - 2020
Braedyn Michael Hocking, 17, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Sept. 17 at his home. He was born on February 2, 2003 in Springfield, the son of Robbie Hocking and Nikki Fore.

Surviving are his mother, Nikki (Josh Rees) Fore of Jacksonville; his father, Robbie (Brett Hannant) Hocking of Jacksonville; two sisters, Charlee Hocking of Jacksonville and Breana Rees of Buffalo; a brother, CJ Rees of Jacksonville; maternal grandparents, Marge (Mike) Coufal of Woodson and Roger (T Le) Fore of Pontoon Beach; Paternal Grandparents, Debbie (Steve) Holmes and Bob Hocking all of Jacksonville; a great paternal grandmother, Claudine Holmes of Jacksonville; four aunts and uncles, Cory (Kristin) Fore of Arizona, Buddy (Kim) Fore, Amanda (James) Lomelino and Carrie Parker all of Jacksonville; many cousins and a very special cousin, Jaylon Fore; and his best friends, Jace Thompson and Kelly Lu. He was preceded in death by a paternal great grandfather, Don "Popsy" Provo; and a maternal great grandmother, Ruth "Granny" Fore.

Braedyn was a student at JHS and worked at Midlands Farm and Home Supply in Jacksonville. He enjoyed playing videogames, watching YouTube videos and madrigals. He loved animals, pizza, ramen noodles and McChicken's.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family or to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
SEP
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
