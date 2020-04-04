VIRGINIA – Brandon Turner Velten, 34, of Virginia, died Thursday, April 2, in Virginia.

He was born April 7, 1985, in Jacksonville, the son of Anthony T. Velten and Anita Turner.

He is survived by his father, Anthony T. "Tony" (Christy) Velten of Virginia; his mother, Anita Herzberger of Springfield; a special aunt and uncle, Lisa and Mike Horney of Jacksonville; three sisters, Sasha (Kipp Dyche) Velten of Arizona, Shelby Velten of Virginia, and Anna (Sheng) Herzberger of Michigan; one brother, Leo Allen Herzberger of Virginia; one nephew, Bralyn; two nieces, Joslynn and Airyella; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Mydonna Turner; paternal grandparents, Nick and Donna Velten; and two cousins, April Young and Little Rich Kesterson.

Brandon was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved the outdoors, especially camping and grilling. He also enjoyed drawing. He was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. He especially loved his nieces and nephew and cherished his time spent with them.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial gifts are suggested to the family in care of Anthony Velten to assist with expenses, or to Cass County Food Pantry. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.