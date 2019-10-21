JERSEYVILLE - Branwyn Lynn Giberson, 73, passed peacefully in hospice care at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville, at 9:46 a.m., Oct. 16, 2019.



Branwyn was born Aug. 30, 1946. She was raised in Greene County, attending Eldred Grade School and Carrollton High School. Having spent her childhood on a farm, Branwyn had a lifelong affinity for animals and longed to observe nature in every season but especially in spring. She always loved going to the Hillview family farm of her mother, Ruth (Woods) Hazelwood, to walk the grounds and reminisce.



Branwyn graduated from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville with a bachelor's degree in art and moved to Springfield soon after, where she stayed for her entire adult life until relocating to Jerseyville in recent years so that her family could see to her care. While she always loved to draw and to experience art, she was also an extremely pragmatic person who always had a plan. Her flair for detail served her well in her long career working for the State of Illinois in various licensing offices. Upon her retirement, those skills were put to use again as she became an extremely active volunteer and board member for Forever Home Feline Ranch. Her greatest passion in her later years was helping with pet adoptions and fostering countless kittens in her home and her generosity and affection for them was limitless.



Branwyn loved to offer a quick pun or a sarcastic zinger and was blessed to share her humor often with the staff at JNRC during her time there. She was also blessed with a very kind and patient roommate, Ruby Collins, who became a true friend and for whom Branwyn's family is most grateful. Branwyn is survived by her mother, Ruth (Woods) Hazelwood of White Hall; her sister, Elizabeth (Don) Pressler of Jerseyville; her niece, Dawn (James) Humphrey of Godfrey; and two great-nephews, Victor Humphrey and Erick Humphrey, both of Godfrey. She was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Giberson; her grandparents, George and Verna (Edwards) Woods; her uncle, Paul Woods; her step-father, Jack Hazelwood; and two great-nephews, Ronan Woods Humphrey and James Thomas Humphrey.



Visitation will be held Thursday from 2-3 p.m. at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. A brief service will immediately follow at 3 p.m., officiated by Sarah Brown. Memorials may be made to the Forever Home Feline Ranch, a not-for-profit animal rescue organization in Springfield.