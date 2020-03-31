Brenda Kay Proffitt, 80, of Jacksonville passed away Friday evening, March 27, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of John Leslie and Cleo Witt Decker. She married Larry Lee Proffitt on Sept. 21, 1957, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2017.

She is survived by three sons, Larry Russell (Terry) Proffitt of Baltimore, Maryland, and Gary Ernest Proffitt and Jerry Lee Proffitt, both of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Michael (Alicia) Womer of Peoria and Brandi (Jason) Williams of Baltimore, Maryland; and five great-grandchildren, Jason Williams Jr., Russell Williams, Myah Womer, Michael Womer III and Leah Womer.

Brenda retired from McKinney, Roegge and Zeller Veterinarian Ofiice in Jacksonville after 40 years of service. She, along with her husband, showed champion dogs at AKC shows for 30 years. She enjoyed bowling and loved spending time with her family.

No services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the , or American Diabetes Association. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.