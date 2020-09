VIRGINIA — BRENDA LEE GIBSON, 60, of Virginia and formerly of Petersburg, died Friday, Sept. 11 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with Pastor Matthew Haberman officiating. Burial will be in the Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the memorial home.