Obituary Print Brenda Lee (Farmer) Stegner (1951 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

AMHERST, N.Y. — Brenda Lee Stegner, 67, of Amherst and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Buffalo General Hospital in Buffalo.



Brenda was born Dec. 16, 1951, in Jacksonville, daughter of the late Lyndell E. and Evelyn L. Farmer. She married Keith Stegner and he survives. She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Todd Stegner.



Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Reed (husband, David), and grandchildren, Alexandria and Madilynn Reed, all of Amherst; two brothers, Steven W. Farmer (wife, Diane) of Jacksonville and Scott L. Farmer (wife, Martha) of Stuart, Florida; and one sister, Janet L. Batchelor (husband, Daniel) of Miami, Florida; and several neices and nephews.



She graduated in 1970 from Jacksonville High School, at which time she spent most of her free time working at the family business, Burger Chef, a franchise restaurant. Brenda moved to Springfield, Illinois, in 1971 and briefly worked at Memorial Hospital. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Keith. Her brother Steve was visiting on leave from the U.S. Air Force and had brought with him a fellow medic (Keith) for company on the trip. Brenda and Keith hit it off immediately and corresponded through letters.



Brenda followed her retired parents to Leisure City, Florida, where she worked as a dental assistant and became engaged to Keith. Brenda and Keith were married in the Redlands, Florida, on June 23, 1973. The newlyweds moved to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, where Brenda supported her husband as an Air Force wife. After serving their country, the couple moved to Amherst, where she raised a family and brought joyous laughter to friends and family until her passing.



She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, settling later in life at Amherst Alliance Church.



Burial was March 16 at White Chapel Memorial Park in Amherst with memorial services the same day at Amherst Alliance Church.

