Brian C. Suiter
Brian C. Suiter, 63, of Milford died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

He was born Sept. 1, 1956, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Harold William and Frances Juanita Wankel Suiter.

He is survived by four siblings, Diane Trueblood of Springfield, Karen (Brad) Runyard of Byron, Kevin (Jennifer) Suiter of Jacksonville and David (Tonya) Suiter of Taylorville; and several nieces and nephews.

Brian was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. He enjoyed treasure hunting at flea markets, collecting cars, and motorcycles. More than anything he was a pet lover.

The family will host a private service at a later date. Memorials are suggested to P.A.W.S. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
