Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Roodhouse First Baptist Church Funeral 11:00 AM Roodhouse First Baptist Church

WHITE HALL — Brian D. Elliott, 54, of White Hall passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



He was born June 26, 1965, in Jacksonville, the son of Carl and Alene Benton Elliott. He married Stephanie Miles on Oct. 20, 1990, in Hillview and she survives.



Also surviving are his mother, Alene Benton of White Hall; two daughters, Elissa Elliott and Emily Elliott, both of Jacksonville; a brother, Carl (Beth) Elliott of White Hall; and his special friends, Mike and Janie Lemon and family. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ronald Schofield.



Brian graduated in 1983 from North Greene High School. He started his career at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville in medical records and then worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Jacksonville. He currently was admission and sales director for White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He enjoyed spending time with his girls and long weekends with close friends. He loved to travel and attend the theater and music events. One of his favorite pastimes was cleaning his vehicles at the car wash.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Roodhouse First Baptist Church with burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church. Memorials may be made to Roodhouse First Baptist Church or the family. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 3, 2020

