Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Dale Cole. View Sign Service Information Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 (217)-368-2202 Memorial service 10:30 AM First Baptist Church north of Greenfield , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He was born Oct. 12, 1959, in Jacksonville to Finice Dale and Leonora June "Lee" (Piazza) Cole. He married Blanche M. Kirchner on June 19, 2004, at their home in Greenfield, and she survives.



Also surviving are a sister, Lisa (Gregory) Putnam Cole of Towanda; a stepdaughter, Jan (Tom) Andrews of Pleasant Plains; a stepson, Jason (Angie) Price of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; six grandchildren, T.J., Jessica, Jared, Tad, Jordan and Alissa; and a niece, Emmy Johnson of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Brian was devoted to farming, family and friends, and his faith. He loved working the land and raising hogs, and he was passionate about soil conservation. Friends and family could count on Brian's unwavering loyalty and point-blank honesty. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting — especially deer and turkey — and fishing. Brian was a member of Barrow Baptist Church and wished to be remembered as a hard worker who meant what he said and said what he meant.



Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church, north of Greenfield. As per his wishes, no visitation is scheduled. Interment will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials in his honor are requested to . Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at GREENFIELD — Brian Dale Cole, 59, of rural Greenfield passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded at his home by his family and close friends.He was born Oct. 12, 1959, in Jacksonville to Finice Dale and Leonora June "Lee" (Piazza) Cole. He married Blanche M. Kirchner on June 19, 2004, at their home in Greenfield, and she survives.Also surviving are a sister, Lisa (Gregory) Putnam Cole of Towanda; a stepdaughter, Jan (Tom) Andrews of Pleasant Plains; a stepson, Jason (Angie) Price of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; six grandchildren, T.J., Jessica, Jared, Tad, Jordan and Alissa; and a niece, Emmy Johnson of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents.Brian was devoted to farming, family and friends, and his faith. He loved working the land and raising hogs, and he was passionate about soil conservation. Friends and family could count on Brian's unwavering loyalty and point-blank honesty. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting — especially deer and turkey — and fishing. Brian was a member of Barrow Baptist Church and wished to be remembered as a hard worker who meant what he said and said what he meant.Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church, north of Greenfield. As per his wishes, no visitation is scheduled. Interment will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials in his honor are requested to . Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at shields-bishopfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.