GREENFIELD — Brian Dale Cole, 59, of rural Greenfield passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, surrounded at his home by his family and close friends.
He was born Oct. 12, 1959, in Jacksonville to Finice Dale and Leonora June "Lee" (Piazza) Cole. He married Blanche M. Kirchner on June 19, 2004, at their home in Greenfield, and she survives.
Also surviving are a sister, Lisa (Gregory) Putnam Cole of Towanda; a stepdaughter, Jan (Tom) Andrews of Pleasant Plains; a stepson, Jason (Angie) Price of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; six grandchildren, T.J., Jessica, Jared, Tad, Jordan and Alissa; and a niece, Emmy Johnson of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Brian was devoted to farming, family and friends, and his faith. He loved working the land and raising hogs, and he was passionate about soil conservation. Friends and family could count on Brian's unwavering loyalty and point-blank honesty. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting — especially deer and turkey — and fishing. Brian was a member of Barrow Baptist Church and wished to be remembered as a hard worker who meant what he said and said what he meant.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church, north of Greenfield. As per his wishes, no visitation is scheduled. Interment will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials in his honor are requested to . Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 14, 2019