Bruce Edward John Fitzgerald Sculley, 57, of Jacksonville died Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 15, 1962 in Decatur, the son of Charles E. Sculley of Jacksonville and Shirley June Mize Sculley.

Bruce is survived by his son, Joshua Sculley of O'Fallon; a daughter, Theresa Goraj of Bloomingdale; a brother, David (Barbara) Sculley of Springfield; and two sisters, Charleen Sculley (Cathy Heneghan) of Indianapolis IN, Laurie (Jaye) Surratt of Jacksonville, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Bruce graduated from ISD in 1982 and attended Waubonsee College in Sugar Grove. Bruce worked in the family business for numerous years alongside with his father installing pools at Leisure Time Industries. He worked at Granite City Steel for ten years. He was employed in the past by various restaurants the area.

He was quite a character as many would agree always making people laugh. He enjoyed theater, acting, cartoons, dressing up in some of the best costumes and going to the movies. He loved dogs and woodworking with his dad.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 3 pm at The Pavillion in Nichols Park, Jacksonville.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to The Illinois School for the Deaf Alumni Association (Scholarship for students for higher learning), Salem Lutheran School(Needy Children Tuition Fund) and PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.