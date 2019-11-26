HOUSTON, Texas — Bruce Robert Nergenah, 59, of Houston and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Houston.
He was born Oct. 18, 1960, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert L. and Elynor McFadden Nergenah. A 1979 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Bruce recently retired from Locke Lord LLP law firm, which he has served in various administrative and supervisory capacities since 1983.
Bruce is survived by his sister, Mary N. (Gene) Fergurson of Jacksonville; a nephew, Brett C. Haney of Jacksonville; and two nieces, Hallie E. Fergurson of Indianapolis and Anna V. Fergurson of Jacksonville. Also surviving are his husband, John C. Osenbaugh II of Houston; and John's son, Johnny. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William L. Nergenah.
A memorial service will be Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Houston. Carl Barnes Funeral Home in Houston is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at carlbarnesfuneralhome.net.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 26, 2019