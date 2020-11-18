1/1
Bryan Wilson
1978 - 2020
Bryan Wilson, 41, of Franklin died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

He was born Dec. 16, 1978, in Jacksonville. He married Brandy Hazel on July 8, 2014, and she survives.

Bryan also is survived by two children, Lilyan Hazel of Franklin and Jaylon Jackson of Jacksonville; one brother, Jeremy Wilson of Jacksonville; one sister, Angel (Ronald) Scott of Huntersville, North Carolina; his stepfather, Gary Young of Jacksonville; one half brother, Charlie Wilson of Cherokee Village, Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Young.

Bryan was employed at Franklin Elevator in Franklin. He usually could be found sitting in the crowd at a sports game for one of his children or practicing with them. Bryan enjoyed the outside and anything to do with it. He often went fishing or frog gigging with his kids. He was the glue that held the family together. No matter what it was, he was the one calming everyone down and finding the peace. Bryan was the problem solver and always wanted to help everyone with whatever they were struggling with. He put his family before anyone else.

Because of the current pandemic, a private family visitation will be held. Memorials are suggested to the American Society for Suicide Prevention. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
