PHOENIX, Ariz. — Byron Leland Smith, 68, died at his home in Phoenix on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

He was born on July 24, 1951, the son of F. Byron Smith and Jean Adams Smith. They preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Joena Meier (Bill); nephews, J.B. Meier (Anne) and Alex Meier (Chloe); a great-niece, Kenna Meier; and a great-nephew, Jace Meier.

Leland graduated from Franklin High School and attended Western Illinois University. He moved to Arizona in 1977 to pursue a life centered on music, both as a musician and in music-related retail sales. An accomplished guitarist, he was beloved in the local scene for his passion, knowledge and love of the music industry. He continued playing until his passing. He especially enjoyed collecting, refurbishing and reselling vintage guitars. He was infinitely curious and loved learning about all genres of music, art, literature and science. For the past 20 years, he worked in retail at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Leland married the love of his life, Stacie Griffith, in 1999. She preceded him in death in 2009.

Memorials may be considered to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Phoenix.