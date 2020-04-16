Byron William "Cadillac" "Butch" Beddingfield, 64, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 26, 1956, in Jacksonville, the son of Byron D. and Evamae Ilene Herrin Beddingfield.

He is survived two sons, Michael D. (Beajae) Beddingfield of Jacksonville and Russell J. (Chandra) Beddingfield of Iowa; six daughters, Ilena (Russell J.) Ambrose of Jacksonville, Angelina (Dennis) Beddingfield of Iowa, Cindy L. (Damon L.) Evans of Jacksonville, Tracy (Christopher) Simmons of Iowa, Kristan L. Morrissey (Tyler Lindell) of Iowa and Bethany Michaels of Jacksonville; 24 grandchildren; three brothers, Charles (Ann) Hennessey of Iowa and David Hennessey and Terry Beddingfield, both of Jacksonville; four sisters, Linda Chappel and Pat Draper, both of Jacksonville, Barbara Dunham of Kane and Tina Donelson of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Donald Hennessey (surviving wife, Marguerite of Jacksonville) and Ronald Dale "Ron" Beddingfield.

Byron worked in construction as a carpenter for many years. He loved playing with his grandkids and enjoyed painting. He was always the first one to help anyone in his family.

A service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.