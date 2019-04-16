Obituary Print Caleb Briggs (1984 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — Caleb Briggs, 34, of Jacksonville and formerly of White Hall passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born Sept. 21, 1984, in Springfield.



He is survived by his grandparents, Ray and Edna Briggs of White Hall; three uncles, David (Lynnellen) Briggs of Patterson, Dennis Briggs of El Paso, Texas, and Philip (Joy) Briggs of Manning, South Carolina; two aunts, Candy (Tom) Pickert of Henderson, Nevada, and Brenda (Jay) Early of Murrayville; and cousins, Nathan Briggs, Jeremy Briggs, Ravin Figueroa, Athena Byrd, Haley Dixon, Marcy Dixon, Sara Briggs, Jacob Fundel Brandon Early and Logan Early. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Briggs.



Caleb was a fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Summer Lunch Program or . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

