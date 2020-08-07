1/1
Calvin Dale Liehr
PITTSFIELD — Calvin Dale Liehr, 98, of Perry passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Barry Community Care Center in Barry.

Calvin was born on June 23, 1922, in Perry to Calvin J. and Dale Heavner Liehr. He married Marjorie Greiwe on Aug. 21, 1942, in Vandalia, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on July 20, 2011.

Calvin graduated from Perry High School and went on to join the United States Navy. While in the U.S. Navy, he served in World War II on the USS Connyngham in the Pacific. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked various jobs, including at Hap's Restaurant in Perry and Hap's Tavern in Golden. He went on to work as a truck driver and then operated construction equipment before working for the Illinois Department of Conservation, from which he retired after 25 years of service. Calvin enjoyed quail hunting and participating in bird dog field trials. One of the things he enjoyed most was fishing with the love of his life, Marjorie. Calvin was a lifelong Cubs fan, following the team for nearly 85 years. He had a good sense of humor and was very generous, always cleaning and giving away the fish and quail to friends.

He is survived by his son, Greg (Rhonda) Liehr of Mount Sterling; his daughter, Pamela Dawson of Roodhouse; six grandchildren, Shawn Elledge, Stacy (Gavin) Washington, Shanda (Michael) Funk, Shera Dawson, Tracy (Ross) Templeton and Britnee Liehr; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Dale Liehr; his loving wife, Marjorie Liehr; a grandson, Shell Elledge; and a brother, Dean Liehr.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Perry-McCord Cemetery in Perry. Memorials are suggested to Blessing Hospice. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Perry-McCord Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Niebur Funeral Home
530 West Adams
Pittsfield, IL 62363
(217) 285-5505
