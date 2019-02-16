NEW BERLIN — Carl E. Ridder, 86, of Alexander passed away at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Carl was born Sept. 9, 1932, in Alexander, the son of William S. and Barbara Wallbaum Ridder.
Carl worked for 28 years as a farmhand for Zeller Farm. He also worked as a janitor for a time.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Fred Ridder; and one sister, Kathryn Eilering.
He is survived by two cousins, Helen (Tom) Bergschneider of Franklin and Catherine Ryan of Jacksonville.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Franklin with the Rev. Seth Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of Our Saviour, 453 E. State St., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
714 East Gibson Street
New Berlin, IL 62670
(217) 544-4646
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 16, 2019