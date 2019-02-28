Carl Junior Sanders, 73, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Winchester, the son of William and Bertha Newlin Sanders. He married Victoria Elizabeth "Vicky" Miley on Aug. 25, 1962, in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death on Sept. 30, 2006.
Surviving are five daughters, Penny Sanders (companion, Steve Smith) of Jacksonville, Lisa (Donald) Gallion of Ashland, Pamale Sanders of Jacksonville, Kim (Robin) McDade of Alsey and Misty (Cecil ) Sanders-Parr of Jacksonville; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Evelyn Stewart of Colorado and Frankie Pence of Rockport. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Sherry Sanders-Marquard; a granddaughter, Shawna K. Sanders-Bratsch; a sister, Ada Copley; and four brothers, Bill, Joe, Clyde and Charles Sanders.
Carl was a custodian at Farmers State Bank in Jacksonville for more than 35 years. He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Memorial Hospice. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 28, 2019