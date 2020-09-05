Carl Kennedy Clayton, 90, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and formerly of Jacksonville and Springfield passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

He was born May 2, 1930, in Jacksonville, the son of Edward Carl and Sarah Sadie Kennedy Clayton. He married Mary Elizabeth Cox on Jan. 1, 1951, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 1, 2017.

He is survived by two children, Carla Putrich of Granger, Indiana, and Larry Clayton of Marion; six grandchildren, Emily Anderson (Craig) of Shawnee, Kansas, Caleb Clayton (Taylor McDermot) of Marion, Lauren Putrich of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chase Putrich of Indianapolis, Indiana, Travis Mattingly (Becky) of Marion and Chris Mattingly (Robin) of Marion; eight great-grandchildren, Kayeden Anderson, Ivy Lynn Anderson, Blake Anderson, Killian Clayton, Lilith Ann Clayton, Hunter Mattingly, Alexandria Mattingly and Brandon Mattingly. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane Tuttle; a daughter-in-law, Jana Clayton; and a sister, Eloise Hembrough.

Mr. Clayton had been employed as a marketing executive for A.O. Smith and was a professional speaker, trainer and writer. He served in the United States Air Force in Germany from 1951 to 1953. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Springfield and a life member of the American Legion and VFW. He loved spending time with his family. He also had a passion for travel. He traveled all over the United States, Europe and many other destinations. Many of those trips included his family. Nothing made him happier than to travel with family and share new places and experiences with them.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, south of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.