GREENFIELD – Carl Richard "Buddy Carl" "Buck" Winters Jr., 89, of Greenfield passed away on May 9, 2020, in his residence with family and friends by his side. Carl enjoyed spending time with friends and family, horse races, hunting, fishing, bowling, and golfing at Woodbine Country Club. Carl was never in a hurry and truly enjoyed life. In his later years, Carl enjoyed his trips across the river to Michael, Illinois to visit with friends. Carl loved spending time with friends and telling stories. He was a proud fan of Greenfield Tiger Football and especially enjoyed watching his son and all of his grandchildren play sports. Carl never missed a game that any of his grandchildren were playing or cheering at Greenfield High School. Carl was also a proud member of Bowman's Legion. Carl was born in White Hall, Illinois on May 31, 1930, to Carl (Pat) and Ruth (Ewing) Winters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty Lou (Adams) Winters, his parents, one brother, Kenneth Winters, and one son, Rex. Carl was a proud member of the U.S. Navy and served on the carrier, U.S.S. Cabot. After his service, Carl returned to the Rockbridge/Greenfield area and farmed for a short time, worked at the Rockbridge Elevator, Meng's John Deere, and was a fuel delivery driver. Carl retired in 1993 from Wagner Seed and Supply. Carl is survived by one son, Richard (Carla)Winters and one daughter, Regina (Dan) Bowman, both of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Kevin (Lauren) Bowman, Kristi (Patrick) Drew, Scott (Amber) Winters, Patrick (Jami) Bowman, Marc (Mona) Plogger, and Melanie (Joe) Thornton, and 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Also surviving is one sister, Donna (Paul) Greenewald of Rotunda, Florida and brother-in-law, Gary Adams Due to the current regulations in the state, a private family service will be held with burial at the Witt Cemetery in Rockbridge. A funeral procession will leave Greenfield approximately 10:45 on Tuesday, and go to the cemetery via Highway 267 and State street in Rockbridge. Anyone wishing to pay their respect, may do so by parking along the route as the procession goes by, following the guidelines of social distancing handed down by the state. Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield Foundation for Educational Excellence or the Woodbine Country Club and can be mailed to the funeral home at 604 Walnut St. The Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Please leave an online memory or condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2020.