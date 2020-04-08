WINCHESTER — Carla Lou Eva Suttles, 90, of Winchester died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester.

She was born on May 7, 1929, in Berdan, the daughter of Carl Edward and Alleta Eva (Reynolds) Peters. She married Elmer Leo Suttles on Aug. 1, 1948, at First Baptist Church in White Hall, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2009.

Mrs. Suttles is survived by four children, Dennis (Bonilyn) Suttles of Chatham, David (Becky) Suttles and Sue (Jon) Freeman, both of Murrayville, and Cathy (Bill) Debold of Winchester; 10 grandchildren, Katherine (Jay) Howerter of Rochester, Anne (Mike) Moseley of Springfield, Lauren (Jake) Staggs of Riverton, Derek (Chelsea) Suttles of Jacksonville, Haley (Phil) Cook of Jacksonville, Melissa (Shastin) Saxer of Jacksonville, Jessica (Bryan) Richardson of Jacksonville, Jacob (Kaila) Freeman of Murrayville, Joseph McCollom (girlfriend, Dana), of White Hall, and Phillip (Patsy) Springer of Winchester; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carol (Larry) Cook of Humphreys, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Suttles graduated in 1947 from White Hall High School. As a White Hall native, she was a member of the Berdan Club and White Hall First Baptist Church. In 1964, Elmer and Carla bought their first farm in rural Winchester, where they resided for the rest of their married life. They enjoyed trips with the "traveling cousins". While living in Winchester, she worked at the Winchester Times for a number of years. Carla was an active member of Winchester First Baptist Church, Scott County Home Extension and the Scott Square-N-Aters. She was an avid bowler, Cardinals fan and bird watcher. Carla loved seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Above all else, she cherished her family and her faith in Christ.

Because of the current pandemic, a private family service will be held with burial at White Hall City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Winchester First Baptist Church or Lake Springfield Baptist Camp. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.