PHARR, Texas — Carol Ann Knutson, 82, of Pharr and formerly of Deerwood and Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
A beloved soul who got things done, she is moving on.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Knutson; a grandson, Wyley Jack Knutson; and brothers, Tom and Doug Corn. She is survived by her sons, Mike (Lisa), Jack and Pete (Deb); grandchildren, Scott, Ryan, Maya, Evan, Hayley, Jacob and Taylor, Joey; a great- granddaughter, Ashley; sisters, Karen Schmidt and Barbara Schmidt; a special friend, Eugene "Gene" Kroencke of Bluffs, Illinois; and other relatives and friends.
A memorials service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd., Coon Rapids, Minnesota, with visitation 1 hour prior to services at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic Cancer Research.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019